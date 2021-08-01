Featured

Oyedepo Reveals What Will Happened In A Sex-Starved Marriage

Damola Areo1 hour ago
3
Bishop Oyedepo Reveals 'Spiritual' Thing To Do After Paying Tithe
Bishop David Oyedepo during day one of Shiloh 2018. Photo source: Twitter.

Senior pastor of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned married couples on the dangers of not having a good sex life.

In a post shared on his Ministries social media handles this evening, the clergyman averred that a sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction, He wrote

”A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied.”

