Oyedepo Reveals What Will Happened In A Sex-Starved Marriage

Senior pastor of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned married couples on the dangers of not having a good sex life.

In a post shared on his Ministries social media handles this evening, the clergyman averred that a sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction, He wrote

”A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied.”