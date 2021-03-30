Oyakhilome Slams Pastors Urging Church Members To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Chris Embassy has berated ministers of the gospel, saying they have become ministers of the vaccine.

Oyakhilome wondered why pastors are being used to tell church members to take a jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

He lamented that the pastors have ignored the God they believe in and are now leading His people away and into the believe in vaccine.

He said, “I can’t understand how a minister of the gospel would be waiting for some vaccine to be the solution for the world. Where was your faith? What happened to you?

“We cannot make such recommendations, it is not our calling to make such recommendations. We cannot be used for that. As a minister of the gospel, you should not be used for that.

“How can you become of minister of vaccines? What happened to you? Where is the word of God in your mouth?

“Do you realise that if you would believe in Christ and in the word of God the way you believe in this vaccine, there will be power in your mouth? He (God) made us healers.

“What is wrong? What has happened to you? When did we start making that kind of recommendations to God’s people?

“For God sake, think again. How can they send us to the churches to tell them to go take the vaccine?

“Listen, if I say to someone, you shall live and not die, that’s it for him. Isn’t that the Bible that you read?

“Where is your God of Elijah, your God of Moses? Where is your God of Peter, James and John? What is the matter with you?”