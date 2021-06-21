Owerri Jailbreak: Match And Die Arrested In Imo

Godwin Chukwuemeka aka Match and Die, one of the attackers of the Owerri Correctional Centre has been arrested by the police.

The attack on the facility by Godwin and his gang led to the escape of over a thousand inmates.

According to the Imo State commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, Godwin was arrested all ng the Owerri-Nekede Road in Imo State.

A statement issued by the command said: “Following reliable information, Tactical teams of the Imo Command stormed the hideouts of a notorious suspected criminal along the Owerri Nekede Axis where one Godwin Chukwuemeka AKA “Match and Die” ‘male’, 35years old was arrested inside the ceiling compartment of his residence.

“The suspect is alleged to be a dismissed Soldier of the Nigeria Army. On interrogation, he confessed to being part of the hoodlums that attacked the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Correctional centre Owerri early this year.”

“Meanwhile the following items were recovered from the suspect. A cut to size double barrel gun, A black browning pistol, Two live cartridges, One expanded cartridge, Military camouflage and Desert boots.

“The Commissioner of Police urged the officers and men of the command to

sustain the tempo of the moment. He commends the good people of the state for their undaunting support and solicits for an all society approach to improve security in the state,” Police concluded.