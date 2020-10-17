Our Website Is Not Hacked – CBN Denies Social Media Report

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has denied social media reports that its website was hacked by malicious persons.

In a statement signed by Osita Nwanisobi, the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, the CBN described the report as false.

The apex bank said that its (www.cbn.gov.ng) website is secure.

The statement reads in part:

“We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.

“We also wish to advise members of the online community to desist from peddling false news aimed at undermining the integrity of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is our collective asset.”