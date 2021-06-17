News

Osun Gov;s Wife Holds Prayer For Security In Nigeria

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0
Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola

The wife of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has held prayers in the state over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola drew adherents of different religious faith to converge at the Government House in Osun to hold the prayers.

Speaking, she said: “The challenge of insecurity has continued to assume various dimensions.

“They are dimensions that affect every aspect of our daily living. This development has raised concern for every Nigerian. This is the reason why we, (the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum, NGWF), have resolved to have this country-wide programme of prayer.”

