Osita Okechukwu Tips Tinubu To Emerge APC Consensus Candidate

Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would be a better option if the All Progressive Congress Were to pick a consensus candidate.

This was after the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpan Udoehede stated that the party will soon pick a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

This was described by Okechukwu as a move that will prevent the party from imploding.

He told newsmen, “One slept well last night after reading the profound statement from the social media credited to the distinguished Senator John Akpanudedehe, our national secretary that at the appropriate time APC will come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate that will fly its flag in 2023,” Okechukwu said.

“First, it is refreshing that President Buhari is not for the 3rd term agenda. Second, in my slightest imagination, one doesn’t think any committee handling such delicate matters will miss out on our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the matrix.

“Methinks, he will be among the top aspirants to be considered, given his immense contribution to the success of our great party in 2015.”