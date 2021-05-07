Osinbajo Warns Against Divisive Utterances

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has cautioned Nigerians against uttering divisive statements that could threaten the unity of the country.

He also spoke against those agitating for the break up of Nigeria, stressing that the unity of the country must not be compromised.

He said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State

Osinbajo said: “We must caution those who are agitating for the break-up of the country against such agitation. It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country must not be compromised. What is important is that we must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country. The greater the cooperation between states and the federal government, the greater the development that Nigerians would witness.”