Osinbajo Promises Justice For Victims Of Lekki Shooting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has promised to get Justice for all the victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting in Lagos.

The VP said this in a statement in which he shared his condolence with those affected by the incident which happened on Tuesday night.

“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states,” he said in a series of Tweets.

He added: “I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them.

“I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all.”