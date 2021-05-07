Osinbajo, Keyamo, Abiodun Visit Adeboye Over Son’s Death

Vice President Yemi Osinbaji, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, have paid a visit to Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God over the death of his son.

Adeboye’s son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, was announced dead yesterday. Before his death, he was an Assistant Pastor in Akwa Ibom State.

Shortly after the news of his death broke out, Osinbajo visited Adeboye in the company of Keyamo and Abiodun.

He tweeted, “VP Osinbajo visits Daddy G.O, Pastor Adeboye & Mummy G.O this morning commiserating on the sad loss of our beloved Pastor Dare. He was accompanied by Gov. Abiodun & Minister Keyamo. May Pst Dare’s memory be blessed & the LORD grants fortitude to Daddy G.O, Mummy, the family & all.”

Keyamo also tweeted, “Earlier today, I accompanied the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to the Redemption Camp in Mowe, Ogun State, to pay a condolence visit to Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the unfortunate demise of his beloved son.”