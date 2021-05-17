Sports

Osimhen Reacts As Uche Jombo Says She Prefers Ronaldo In Champions League

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has reacted after actress Uche Jombo stated that she prefers to see Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen’s Napoli and Juventus are locked in the race to finish in top four.

The fight will go down to the wire with Napoli currently occupying the last spot with 76 points, while Juve are fifth with 75 points.

Ronaldo and co are away at Bologna on the final day, while Napoli host Verona.

“Kai. I want CR7 playing UCL next season. Love him or hate him…. There’s something he brings,” Jombo tweeted.

Osimhen, who has been in fine form for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, replied: “No wahala Aunty Uche. Me sef wan play UCL o.”

 

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Ronald Koeman and Lionel Messi

Koeman Fears Messi May Have Played Last Game For Barcelona

7 hours ago

Oshoala Wins Women’s Champions League With Barcelona

7 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel

FA Cup Final: Why We Lost 1-0 To Leicester City – Tuchel

1 day ago
French Open: Djokovic Strolls Into Third Round

Rain Rescues Djokovic In Rome As Nadal Gains Revenge Over Zverev

2 days ago
Back to top button