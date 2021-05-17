Oshoala Wins Women’s Champions League With Barcelona

Asisat Oshoala won the Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona Femeni after humbling Chelsea 4-0 in the final on Sunday.

The triumph is the first Champions League title for Barcelona Femeni and Oshoala became the first African woman to win the trophy.

Lluis Cortes’ girls took Chelsea apart with some blistering football at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Melanie Leupolz netted a freak own goal 33 seconds into the one-sided first 45 minutes.

Despite not getting on the score sheet, Lieke Mertens, the 2017 UEFA and FIFA women’s player of the year, was simply unplayable. The midfielder contributed to three of the four goals her side netted.

After making it 2-0 with a controversial spot kick, Alexia Putellas put a sensational pass through to Aitana Bonmati, who scored the third.

A glorious run from Martens ended with a tap-in for Caroline Graham Hansen to compound Chelsea’s woes in the first half.

Chelsea came into the second half guns blazing but were successfully contained by the Blaugranes.

Oshoala came off the bench in 71st minute for Jennifer Hermoso. The Super Falcons captain scored in added time but the goal was ruled offside.

Barcelona Femeni clinched their league title last Sunday with eight games remaining. They have won all 26 Primera Division games this season.