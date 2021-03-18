Oshiomhole Apologises Overs Words Against Ortom

Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised for the word he said against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in 2018.

Oshiomhole said he has now realised that he said those words based on false information he got at the time.

He has said the words against Ortom when the Benue governor decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party from the APC in 2018.

Apologising, Oshiomhole said, “I made certain comments about Dr Ortom based on the information I have since found to be false and baseless.

“Ortom felt embarrassed, defamed and deeply aggrieved by the comments I made at the said press conference, culminating in litigation.

“That politics aside, Governor Samuel Ortom is a dear friend and brother with whom I have shared so much in common, including mutual respect.

“As former colleagues and one time members of the Nigerian Governors’ forum and most importantly as someone whom I am just a phone call away from, any ridicule, embarrassment, spite and insult caused Dr Samuel Ortom is regretted.

“Owing to the relationship we share and in the larger interest of peace, harmony and brotherliness, I believe a complete retraction of my comments made on 27th July 2018, and which Dr Samuel Ortom found offensive is proper and necessary.

“In view of all the above, I hereby retract the comments made during the press conference on 27th July 2018, as it relates to Dr Samuel Ortom.”