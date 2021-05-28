Ortom’s Attackers Have Been Arrested – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali has announced the arrest of 10 suspects allegedly involved in the failed attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Alkali at a special briefing of State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday May 27, said the suspects are still being detained by the police without prosecution because judiciary staff are on strike.

The IGP also said investigations so far show that the outcome is contrary to Ortom’s claim of being attacked by herdsmen at his farm near Tyo-mu, along Makurdi-Gboko Highway of Benue State.

Alkali said;

“Those who organised and those who pulled the trigger have all been arrested and investigation is ongoing.

“We have had them for over a month but the courts have been closed for over three months, where do I take them to?”