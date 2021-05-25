Ortom Tells Presidency To Count Benue Out Of Grazing Reserves

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the Presidency has a hidden agenda with its insistence on setting up grazing reserves across the country.

He said this in reaction to the statement from the Presidency which unveiled plans to set up grazing reserves across the country to end the clashes between herders and farmers.

Reacting in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom said: “We read a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in which he said the Federal Government will commence rehabilitation work on grazing reserves in the country next month.

“We find the move not only shocking and curious but also a misplaced priority. At a time the country is worried about the worsening security situation and many Nigerians are calling for national dialogue to address the fundamental issues that have led to the present state of affairs, the Federal Government considers the reopening of cattle grazing routes as the only solution available to it.

“It is now clear that there is a hidden agenda which only the Presidency knows. Otherwise, all the regions of the country have accepted the fact that open grazing of animals is no longer fashionable and should be banned to pave way for ranching, yet, the government at the centre is insistent that grazing reserves/cattle routes must be created across the country.”

Ortom added: “As it stands, the Presidency is the lone hand pushing for the continuation of open grazing and the return of cattle routes of 1950s and 60s. The Presidency has, by its endorsement of open grazing, emboldened armed herders who lay claim to all lands in Nigeria as belonging to Fulani, hence their invasion of farming communities and killing of original owners of such lands.”