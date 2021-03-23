Ortom Attack: Nigeria Heading Towards Anarchy – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State indicates that the country is heading towards anarchy.

Ortom was attacked by Fulani militia while returning from his farm in the outskirts of Markurdi, the Benue State capital.

Reacting to the attack, the State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpen Leva, said, “Nigeria is heading to anarchy. If a governor of a state would be attacked for no genuine reason, it then means Nigeria is fast becoming a lawless state. This is incredible.

“Nigerians should all rise up to condemn this satanic act. What is happening to Benue state and Governor Ortom is not confined to Benue state and the Governor alone. It has already degenerated and all Nigerians will in no distant future begin to feel the effect of the barbaric act.”