Organisers Announce Start Date For BBNaija Season 6

Organisers of the BBNaija reality TV show have said the Season 6 of the show will launch on July 24.

This was disclosed at a press conference held in Lagos on Monday.

The contestants have already been selected, tested and quarantined.

They will spend 72 days in the BBNaija House as the show ends October 3.

The winner of the season 6 will go home with N90 million.

The last edition of the show was won by Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon.