Ordeal With EFCC Was Batlle With Demons, Devils – Metuh

Olisa Metuh, the former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that he will use the rest of his life serving God and mankind, revealing that he saw hell while he was in prison.

Metuh spent 10 months at the National Correctional Centre, Kuje, FCT over issues bordering on money laundering and was released on December 24, 2020.

Speaking during a reception organised for him by the PDP in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Wednesday, February 24, Metuh said he saw hell in prison and has learnt how to serve God and humanity.

“I have been to the lowest, deepest end of the valley. I have wrestled with the demons. I wrestled with the devils. The Almighty God has saved me. For that, I commit the rest of my life to the service of God and the people. It is not easy. It is just like being in your house and an armed robber comes to your house, takes away all your earnings, beats you up, violate your wife, deal with your children and you can’t do anything because he has the gun. When we have power, we should know how to use it because there is God in heaven. At the end of the day, all of us will die,” he said

Metuh said while in prison, he learnt to be humble and to forgive people. He urged people to try to forgive one another.