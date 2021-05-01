Oral Sex Not Stated In The Bible – Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe

Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe; a Christian minister, trained pharmacist and author who is the founder and senior pastor of Manna Prayer Mountain Ministry Worldwide, headquartered in Lagos and also the author of Our Daily Manna, a daily devotional has launched a new relationship and counselling programme on social media.

In the debut edition of Relationship and Marital issues series on Facebook, the respected man of God emphasized that Marriage is honourable and indulged everyone to do all they can to always create their own happiness rather than tie their happiness to a fellow human.

In his words, ‘if you’re unable to make yourself happy outside marriage, then you’ll most likely never be happy in marriage because you’ll always be waiting for your spouse to make you happy when your spouse falls short you’ll become miserable. Really and truly, marriage is for companionship because what happens if your spouse dies? Will you keep getting married over and over again?”.

Bishop Kwakpove went on to say, ‘happiness is a thing of the inside, if you seek to find it outside the inside you may never find it. You have to figure out way to be happy from within yourself, this is the ultimate. As such, its always best not to go into a relationship if you don’t love yourself’.

During the course of the live session, a follower asked if Christian couples can engage in a oral sex and the Bishop responded saying, ‘Oral sex is not stated in the bible, however to answer this question on this platform, i’ll advise such couple to sit down and have the conversation between themselves. It’s not in my place to tell you yes or no or tell you how to express your love’ he said.