Opposition Disappointed At Success Of Our Congress – PDP

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the leadership of the party in Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos, Osun and Ogun States for the successful conduct of the zonal congress in Osogbo, where officers of the party were elected in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

A statement issued by the secretary of the committee, Hon. Linus Okorie, noted that the South West PDP leaders disappointed people in the opposition who have been fueling division in the party and thought that the zonal congress would end in chaos.

The committee stated that the maturity, peaceful disposition, unity, devotion, good spirit of brotherliness and sportsmanship displayed at the congress deserved emulation by PDP leaders in other zones within the party.

“With what happened in Osogbo, our leaders in the South West have demonstrated that the PDP can retake the South West in 2023 and that with the incompetence being displayed by the ruling party, a united and refocused PDP is a better option for the enlightened people of the South West.

“While we hail all the stakeholders who have yielded to the pleas of the Reconciliation Committee to shift from their original position and made way for peace, we also want to emphasise that the success of the PDP South West Zonal Congress is another achievement recorded by the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

“It shows that the committee has continued to break new grounds and record more achievements. The members of the committee feel inspired by the positive turn of events in the South West PDP that we are now reassured that we will fully reunite every State chapter of the party by the end of the second quarter of this year”, Okorie stated.