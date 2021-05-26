Open Grazing: Stop Encouraging Terrorism, Fani-Kayode Tells FG

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has told the Federal Government to stop encouraging terrorism over its criticism of the ban on open grazing in the south.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had criticised the ban issued by 17 governors of the south.

According to him, the ban is of questionable legality, adding that it offered no solution to the clashes between farmers and herders.

Reacting, Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted, “The Presidency is wrong. No-one has the right to bring his cows into my land to eat my crops and destroy my harvest in the name of freedom of movement.

“Your freedom of movement, inclination to bestiality and unnatural love and affection for cows and donkeys does not give you the right to enter my land, come into my home, rape my wife, kill my children, steal my substance and treasure, take over my space, occupy my land and take from me all that is dear to me including my loved ones, family, ancestral lands and life.

“The Constitution does not give anyone that right and neither should our Government be supporting or encouraging the activities of murderous and barbaric terrorists who do nothing but steal, kill and destroy.”