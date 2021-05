Open Grazing: Southern Govs’ Position Mere Declaration Of Intent — Sagay

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay, SAN, has said governors of the southern region should urge their states of assembly to pass bills to solidify the ban on open grazing.

The ban was placed to curb the menace of herdsmen who have been killing, raping and kidnapping farmers and travellers for ransom in the region.

Fielding questions in a monitored programme yesterday on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’ Sagay maintained that mere declaration won’t be as impactful as a law from each Southern state prohibiting open grazing.

“I have been advocating ranching for cattle herding since 2011 as the only way-out. I was the first to talk about it until it became an existential threat to many communities particularly in the South.

Frankly, I don’t think a declaration is sufficient, governors have to go back to their individual houses of assemblies and introduce motions , the way Benue state did and actually pass a law on banning open grazing and instituting ranching.

“So a proclamation is not enough unless they already have laws which give powers to each governor which I don’t think is the case. There is a need for each state assembly to actually pass a law against open grazing.

This is for me legally a declaration of intent but it should be followed up by legislation in the individual state of assembly of the Southern states. They have to pass laws prohibiting open grazing” Sagay stated.