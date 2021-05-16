Open Grazing: Nobody Can Kill Me Before My Time – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has yesterday said that nobody can kill him before his time.

Wike was speaking at an event held to honour him by the Ogoni people in Bori, Khana local government area.

He said the ban on open grazing agreed on by governors of the southern region will be enforced in Rivers State.

“The government cannot cow me. I will say my mind and I will do what’s right for my people. Nobody can kill me before my time. I will die the day God wants me to die.

“Let me also tell those who are criticizing Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing. If anyone wants to die, let him go and hang himself on an electric pole.

“We also own this country and we must partake in what is happening in this country,” Wike said.