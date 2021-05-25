Open Grazing: FG Stylishly Stoking Insecurity — Okowa

The Chairman of South-South Governors Forum and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has slammed the Presidency’s comment on the ban on open grazing which he and his colleagues issued.

The ban was placed to curb the menace of herdsmen who have been killing, raping and kidnapping farmers and travellers for ransom in the region.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu yesterday described the ban as being of questionable legality. He also stated that the ban provided no solution to the crisis.

Reacting to the comment, Okowa who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said: “That the Federal Government is opposed to the ban on open grazing does not mean the governors cannot go ahead to do what they want to do.

“Remember it was the same way the Federal Government was opposed to Amotekun when the South-West governors came up with it. And when they saw the futility of the attempt to muscle those governors to stop it, they retreated.

“This is about governance; it means the Federal Government is stylishly telling Nigerians that they are the ones stoking the fire of insecurity. If the governors of the Southern states have said one way to secure the country, is to go the way of ranching and stop open grazing, it should be embraced.

“They came together as patriotic Nigerians. By the way, Southern Governors Forum is a mixed group; there is APC, there is PDP, there is APGA, so it is not partisanship and I am surprised that the Federal Government is looking at it like that.

“What they said was that every state should go and implement it. It means that the states should go and make laws and it is within the rights of the states to make laws to govern their environment.

“The law is already existing in some states. Ekiti already has it under Fayose before he left office; Benue already has it and one or two other states. It is for good governance of the place. If the Federal Government is saying governors don’t have right, then it is unfortunate.

“What is government all about? Government is about protecting lives and properties; that’s fundamental — the welfare of people. And one fundamental thing about giving your people welfare is to protect their lives and properties.

“If the Federal Government is saying what the governors are trying to do to ensure that lives and properties is wrong, then is unfortunate.

“I don’t want to believe that that the Federal Government can come and say that. That your children are saying this is the way we think we should do things to help us and the father is somewhere saying it’s not right; is unfortunate.

“What are the Governors saying? They are saying that this thing about open grazing is causing so much strife between herders and communities.

“You have gone from destroying farms to attacking human beings, raping women, killing, kidnapping and all of that! Not just destroying crops which is one way of making us not to have enough food; you have now gone beyond destruction of farm lands and crops to attack on human beings.”