OPC Slams Femi Fani-Kayode, Says He’s Expert Of Misinformation

The Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, has said that Femi Fani-Kayode is a ‘lie merchant and an expert in misinformation.’

This was after Fani-Kayode had said that the Iskilu Wakili which the OPC arrested is not the Fulani warlord notorious for kidnappings, rape, and other criminal activities in Oyo State.

Reacting to the claim, Olumo in a statement said it was misinformation taken too far.

The statement read, “Fani- Kayode is one of the politicians that thrive in telling lies. He has a reputation for using his social media page to foment trouble and cause disunity in Yorubaland. He had once said that Yoruba language was Anago. How can you take such a person too serious?

“I remember former President Olusegun Obasanjo once said that Fani-Kayode can do anything for money and survival.

“He lives in Abuja, romancing with the North, yet he was the first to refute the claim that the kidnapper was not Wakili. Where did he get his information?

“With his untenable claim, I know and I am sure that the former minister is doing the bid of his paymasters, who are majorly from the North. He is the undisputed spokesperson for any politician that is ready to feather his nest.

“He should be warned to stop drumming the beat of disunity in Yorubaland. Fani-Kayode was one of the few people that called and congratulated our leader, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Monday, on the success of the operation of the OPC, and the following day, he twisted the story refuting the claim that the man apprehended wasn’t Wakili.”