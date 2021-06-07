Ooni Warns Politicians Against Lies, Corruption

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has warned politicians to desist from lies, corruption and other activities that are capable of destroying the country.

Ooni was speaking at the end of the 2021 World Ifa Festival on Sunday.

According to him, “In 2019, Ifa said there would be a pandemic but the world paid little or no attention, tagging it as idol worshiping. But the COVID-19 came to prove it right. Thank God that we were spared from the evil wave.

On those Nigerians pushing for war, he said, “Also last year, Ifa said there would be several agitations like we have across the country today, we have prayed and we shall keep praying.

“In the corpus named OseKaran, Ifa revealed that most of our challenges are the handiwork of desperate politicians. Ifa warned them sternly to desist from their evil ways or wait to face the wrath of Olodumare.

“Above all, Orunmila said there won’t be war and all challenges currently facing us as a country would soon be a thing of the past and we shall emerge prosperous very soon.”