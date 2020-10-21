Ooni Of Ife Reacts To Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has reacted to the Lekki toll gate shooting done to disperse EndSARS protesters.

The monarch who issued a statement through his media aide, Moses Olafare, said that the government and the protesters need to calm down amid rising tensions.

The Ooni called for an investigation into the shooting which has fatalities reported recorded.

The statement read in part: “Tension has risen on both sides. It’s time to calm down and allow traditional rulers, as fathers of the Nation to lead the way to peace and restoration of trust.

“We must find amicable solutions even though this Lekki Toll Gate attack, has regrettably eroded the trust needed to establish dialogue and ensure a civic process for resolving the crises. We must not be tired.

“Our political leadership must immediately investigate the circumstances that led to the avoidable confrontation and consequent loss of lives to swiftly fish out the unlawful attackers who must be made to face the law.

“We need to manage the process of listening to them and working with them to jointly arrive at the new Nigeria of our collective dreams, a dream that President Muhammadu Buhari has recognised as a statesman and our president.

“There is no doubt the exploitation of the protests by criminals attacking prisons, police stations and public facilities put the government on edge and might have led to the military option, but it’s important to separate hoodlums committing these heinous crimes from protesters gathered in a specific location to draw attention to their legitimate demands.

“There is a clear difference between the criminal hoodlums who have begun to hijack the hitherto peaceful protests and the patriotic Nigerian youths who were daily converging at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos and selected locations in other states including Abuja FCT in line with global best practices of protest gathering.”