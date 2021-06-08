Ooni Blames Security Lapses For Fresh Attack On Igangan

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has lamented the attack by suspected herdsmen on Igangan community in Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State.

The monarch blamed the attack on security lapses as he pointed out that alarm was raised before the attack and nothing was done to prevent it.

The Ooni said this in a statement released on Monday by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare.

“So worrisome is that there was a tipoff recently by Oyo State Chairman of Amotekun Security Corps, Gen. Ajibola Togun (rtd) recently raising the alarm that some foreign Fulani herdsmen and bandits of Tuareg extraction have perfected plans to invade communities in South-West.

“Such an attack in which victims credibly traced some perpetrators from a particular section of the country is capable of disintegrating this country. That is why those behind it must be smoked out of their jungles and dealt with accordingly.

“There is no better time for robust security measures than now because security of lives and properties of Nigerians is the basis upon which government is being constituted.

“We Yorubas are disciplined people and law abiding but not fools. We are prepared to defend ourselves without resorting to anarchy,” the statement read.