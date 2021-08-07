Onyeka Onwenu Addresses Affairs With Fela, Obasanjo

Legendary singer Onyeka Onwenu has opened up on her rumored affairs with prominent Nigerians.

This she did in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, where she addressed claims that she secretly got married to former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Chude said during the interview: “There’s a long list of people you’re alleged to have slept with.

Onyeka Onwenu replied: “Absolutely. ”

Chude then goes on to name some of the people, saying: “Sony Okosun, Fela –”

“Sony Ade,” Ms Onwenu interjects.

Chude continues: “Obasanjo…”

And Onyeka Onwenu adds: “Yes. They even said he married me. Ahn ahn, what is this? If he’s going to marry me, then we’ll make it public.”

She further spoke about receiving a marriage proposal from the legendary Fela Kuti.

“Fela is a trickster. He knew I’d say no,” she said of Fela’s marriage proposal.

“I think it was his way of thanking me for coming out in support of him when he was jailed,” the singer added.

Asked about her marriage, Onyeka, who authored the book ‘My Father’s Daughter’ said: “I don’t like talking about it but because you raised it and because I’d written about it, I have to expatiate.”

She continued: “The marriage was incredible, but sometimes, when things happen to people, they change. My husband, I pray for him on a daily basis…”