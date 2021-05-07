Onye Kime Reveals What Bobrisky Said About Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo

Oye Kyme has again tackled Bobrisky after her initial allegation of the cross-dresser assaulting her for failing to call a hair stylist to loosen his hair.

Sharing a screenshot of a chat she claims was with the cross-dresser, the Ivorian lady reiterated that she is a real lady while Bobrisky is just a “disgusting human being.”

Oye also alleged that Bobrisky has been gossiping about his former BFF, Tonto Dikeh and also insulting Iyabo Ojo after she promised to ensure that Baba Ijesha is prosecuted for the rape allegation against him.

She wrote;

Money cant buy what I have am real lady you are you are just a shame very disgusting human being Tonto Dikeh did well by unfollowing you! You are just a true definition on hell because you guys are known friends again you be calling and spoiling her name telling people on the phone that everybody have fuck her that the house she’s living in self is not for her and the car she used to post is for one of her ex boyfriend that sell cars so he use to borrow her car anytime she need a car. You even say Tonto is a drug addict that she living a fake life why spoiling her name because she dont want you her life again you are a wicked human being even when iyabo came out and do video about what baba ijesha she was just insulting iyabo that how can you have 4million of followers and not having any class making videos and shouting like a a goat with Know bra on. If you want block me on whatsaap I dont care I will expose your real face to the world you use me like a animal

She also countered Bobrisky’s earlier claim of what transpired between him and one Goodluck who he promised to help because of his grandmother. Oye contrary to Bobrisky’s claim, said she never saw Goodluck smoke in the hotel.

The Ivorian also accused the cross-dresser of leaving Goodluck and his grandmother hungry in the hotel he lodged them at and lying about the money he gave them.

She wrote;