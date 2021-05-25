Onuachu Wins Belgian League Player Of The Year

Paul Onuachu, Super Eagles forward, has won the Belgian Professional League player of the year award.

The KRC Genk player beat Club Brugges’s Noa Lang and Beerschot’s Raphael Holzhauser to take home the award at a gala on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who has been in outstanding form since the beginning of the season, also won the Golden Shoe award.

The former FC Midtjylland players netted 33 goals in 38 league appearances this season.

His impressive form helped Genk lift the Belgian Cup and finish second in the league behind Brugge.

He joined the Belgian outfit in 2019 from Danish giants Midtjylland in a €7 million deal.

Onuachu is expected to leave Genk this summer, with Liverpool said to be interested in his services.