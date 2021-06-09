Headline

Onochie, Other INEC Commissioners To Be Screened By Senate

Lauretta Onochie

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie and five other INEC Commissioners have been asked to be screen by the Senate.

This is according to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal on Wednesday.

Other names on the list are Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa), Prof. Muhammad Kallah (Katsina), Dr Baba Bila (North-East) and Prof Sani Adam (North- Central).

The Senate INEC panel, which has Senator Kabiru Gaya as Chairman, was given a month to carry out the screening before reporting back to the chambers.

