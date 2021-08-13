Only Northerner Can Help PDP Win 2023 Presidency – Dokpesi

Daar Communications boss, Raymond Dokpesi, has said only a PDP candidate from the north can help the party win the 2023 presidential election.

This is as he advised the South to exercise patience because power will return to the region when the time is right.

He said, “We are all Nige­rians and there is no need for us to keep deceiving ourselves at this point in time. At the age of 70 and with my experience in or­ganising campaigns in this country, I can tell you that unless there is a candidate from the North, in my own considered opinion, the PDP will not stand a chance of winning the election.

“On the ambition of those from the South who are today asking for the presidency to be zoned to the South, I can say that they are only echoing what prevails in the APC. In APC, President Muhammadu Buhari has done eight years, so it is imperative on APC to cede the presidency to the South.

“In the case of PDP, let us look at it honestly. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the South-West did eight years; Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South also did six years. That made a total of 14 years.

“On the other hand, Uma­ru Yar’Adua from the North did three years, so there is an imbalance of 11 years. If in 2019, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had not been rigged out of that election, he would have come back in 2023 to say that he wants to do a second term. And would anybody have stood on his way? No!

“So, for the PDP, the presi­dential candidate must come from the North in 2023. People should exercise patience be­cause it will still come back to the South”