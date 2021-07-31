Headline

Only British Govt Can Prevent Harm Against Nnamdi Kanu – Wife

Uchechi, the wife of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said it is only the British Government that can stop the Nigerian government from harming her husband.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to continue the case of treasonable felony against him.

He’s currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Pleading for help, his wife wrote a letter to the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, UK, Dominic Raab MP.

In the letter, she said, “Only the British government can prevent him from being subjected to further harm. My family’s future happiness rests with Dominic Raab. He can end all of this in an instant. He can stop my nightmare.”

