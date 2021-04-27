Only A United Nigeria’ll Surmount Current Challenges – Tinubu

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has proposed a concerted and united response to the various challenges facing Nigeria.

Tinubu, who was in the company of former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, spoke at the State House in Abuja Monday on night after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the former Lagos Governor, he was at the State House to consort with President Buhari on solutions to the various challenges facing the country, urging all Nigerians to support the government.

According to him, the current discomfort cannot be said to be peculiar but he stated finding solutions, through consultations and exchange of views and ideas on how to change the fortunes of the country, should be collective and contributive.

Speaking on why he visited the President and some of the solutions to prevailing crises, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “It’s to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more.

“He will have more information than we have but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is granted. That’s all.

“The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people.

“The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”

Speaking on how to overcome the crises, he said: “Cooperation, understanding and determination. Effective security, effective information. There is no President who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no President or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while.”

Speaking on rumours surrounding his supposed soured relationship with Buhari, Tinubu said they have continued to maintain a cordial relationship.

When it was suggested he may be having an unhealthy relationship with the President, Tinubu said: “Nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy. Who is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship?

“I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that,” describing their relations as “very close and cordial, frank and honest”.

Speaking on 2023 and chances of the APC returning to office, he said: “I don’t want to predict that one right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what you need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything, we have a nation to build; we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will not do that he will comply with the Constitution.”

