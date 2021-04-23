Featured

One Million Pantamis Can’t Stop Spread Of Christianity In North – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman. Photo credit: Facebook

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said that Christianity in northern Nigeria cannot be stopped.

Apostle Suleman was reacting to a minute from an alleged meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami which strategized how Christianity will be flushed out of the north.

Reacting, Apostle Suleman said that one million Pantami’s cannot stop the spread of Christianity in the north.

In a tweet, the clergyman wrote: “1million ‘patanmis’ cannot stop the spread of Christianity In northern Nigeria or anywhere for that matter.

“Divisive mentality and separatist ideology can never produce good governance. We are counting days to the exit of a failed system. We have survived,we will survive.”

