One Killed As Police Repel Attack On Station in Ebonyi

An attack on a police station has been repelled by the police in Ebonyi State on Thursday.

One of the attackers is said to have been killed in a duel between his gang and the police officers who repelled them.

However, one police officer was injured and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

A top source in the police said the incident happened at about 12am at Ugbodo Police Station in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

The source said, “But they met stiff resistance from the policemen at the station. In the ensuing battle, a police officer sustained an injury, while the gunmen later retreated with some of them being hit by bullets from the policemen.

“In the morning, the police went in search of the bush in the area and discovered the corpse of one of the gunmen.”

A gallon of petrol was found near the deceased leading to speculation that it was meant to be used to set the station ablaze.