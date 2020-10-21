One #EndSARS Protester Dead At Reddington Hospital – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed the death of a person believed to have been part of the EndSARS protests.
The governor said that the person was confirmed dead at Reddington Hospital in the state.
This comes hiurs after he had said that no fatality was recorded in the Lekki toll gate shooting on protesters yesterday.
He tweeted: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head. It is an unfortunate and very sad loss.
“This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester.”
