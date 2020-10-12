Ondo: I’m Shocked I Didn’t Win Akure – Gov Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock that he lost in three out of the 18 local government areas in the just concluded election in the state.

Akeredolu who won the election was surprised that he lost Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore local governments.

The governor who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, defeated Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP

“When it comes to the issue of winning 15 local governments, it’s just a slight improvement of what I did the last time. The last time I won 14. Talking seriously, I thought I was going to win the 18 local governments.

“I’m shocked at what happened in Akure because I take Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore as one Akure. So, I’m shocked at the development there.

“But I’ll put that behind me. I’ll move forward. I thought I would win in Akure because I worked in those three local governments where people turned against us. But it’s alright by me. We’ll forget it,” he said.