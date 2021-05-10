Ondo Govt Reviews 24-hour Curfew

The 24-hour curfew which the Ondo State Government imposed on Ikare, Akoko North East Local Government Area has been reviewed.

The curfew will now be from 7.00p.m. to 7.00a.m and will take effect as from Monday.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

“The review of the curfew order is, therefore, the outcome of the assessment of the situation, so far.

“It must however be noted that any further breach of the peace shall attract more stringent measures from government in the direction of peace enforcement. Government shall be most decisive than ever.

“All residents of the town are enjoined to abide by this fresh directive and take maximum advantage of this window to deepen harmony and brotherliness amongst one another.

“Furthermore, all traditional rulers, opinion leaders as well as men and women of goodwill are advised to rein in their wards, loyalists and supporters to embrace peace henceforth,’’ the commissioner said.

The curfew was imposed due to the conflict that erupted over the chieftaincy title in the area which led to the death of six persons.