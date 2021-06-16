Ondo Govt Reacts As Appeal Court Verdict Looms On Akeredolu, Jegede

The judgment on the case brought before the appeal court by People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2020 Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, against the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has indications that it may be shifted.

There are also talks that a minister and even the APC are trying to unseat Governor Akeredolu due to his stance on herdsmen and his solid backing of the Amotekun Corps.

The Ondo State Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, in his reaction said: “We don’t want to subscribe to the fact that any minister, who is a member of the APC, would want to cut corners to undermine and possibly unseat Akeredolu because of the views he holds strongly on national issues.

“There is nothing personal in whatever the governor has said. To remove an APC governor and enthrone PDP and achieve what? I doubt if it can ever happen, the Nigerian Judiciary is not that low and it cannot start with this.

“As regards whether or not the date would be shifted is at the discretion of the Panel which com