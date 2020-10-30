Ondo Election: Jegede Drags Akeredolu To Tribunal

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10 election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede has challenged the victory of Govenor Rotimi Akeredolu at the Election petition tribunal.
Joined in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and the Deputy Governor- elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
Ifedayo Adedipe SAN is the lead counsel for the Governorship candidate of the PDP.
Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds which include that the election was married by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation.
Jegede also faulted the emergence of Akeredolu during Party’s primaries.
Meanwhile, Jegede in a terse statement signed by him said ” ln the last 19 days I have been silent, today we break that silence in obedience to the provisions of our laws.
“We commence a challenge against the declaration and return made by INEC in respect of the Ondo State Governorship election of 10th October, 2020._
Jegede said ” by this process, let our people again begin to hope for a better future to the glory of God.
