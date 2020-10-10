Ondo Election: Akeredolu’s Wife Denies Attack At Polling Unit

The First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, has denied a claim that she was attacked at a polling unit in the state governorship election.

Mrs Akeredolu who husband, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is running for a second term in the election, was said to have been injured in the attack.

Reacting to the claim, Mrs Akeredolu said, “It’s a mark of desperation. They have sensed a failure. It is like someone drowning and you want to drag a straw, they will definitely drown. I just hope that we could play politics in a more polished manner with some elements of civility.”