Ondo Deputy Gov, Agboola Ajayi, Speaks On Resigning

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has dispelled rumours that he’s planning to resign from his position.
Recall that Agboola Ajayi who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, lost out in the Ondo gubernatorial elections on October 10, 2020.
The deputy governor through his media aide, Allen Sowore, has now cleared the air on rumours that he’s planning to resign.
Sowore in the statement said: “The news that Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi is set to resign this week by some national newspapers is false and a figment of the imagination of the writers.
“The Deputy Governor was elected together with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN by the good people of Ondo State in 2016.
“That four years mandate given to both men will not end until 23rd February 2021.
“The news of his impending resignation is being sponsored by the governor through the propaganda machinery and machinations of Ondo State Ministry of Information as a subterfuge in preparation for a macabre plan to put the deputy governor’s forged signature on a prepared resignation letter.
“The general public should be wary of these latest antics and desperation of the Governor to remove his Deputy by all means and at any cost illegally.
“The people of Ondo State, who voted for Agboola Ajayi as Deputy Governor in 2016 have not asked him to resign or quit the government”
He added that; “Therefore, he has no reason whatsoever to relinquish the people’s mandate, which of course is limited by term/time, democratically bestowed upon him.”
