Ondo: APC asks PDP to concede defeat, congratulate Akeredolu

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has continued to bask in the euphoria of its victory in last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, asking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and concede defeat.

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state gave the charge at a news conference Monday in Abuja.

Vanguard recalls that the APC had in the aftermath of its loss in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, immediately congratulated the PDP and its candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

At the news conference on Monday, Buni also noted that in spite of the fear of violence entertained in some quarters, “the good people of Ondo state conducted themselves peacefully to elect their governor for the next four years”.

He commended other political parties who participated in the contest but singled out the PDP to return the favour of congratulating them after the Edo election, saying elections must never be a do or die affair.

He said; “I must not forget to commend other political parties and their candidates who put up a good fight in this election. I encourage us all to always maintain healthy competition in our quest to serve the people.

“It is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship. By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair”.

The party commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for their leadership roles and support in ensuring its victory.

“To the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, your immeasurable support and commitment to ensure the party regains its strength and win this election is quite appreciative.

“May I express my bountiful appreciation to the Ondo state Reconciliation committee and Ondo State National Campaign council under the able leadership of their Excellencies Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state and Governor Babajide San-Olu of Lagos state respectively along with members of the committees. The wonderful work of the two committees have contributed immensely to the success the party has recorded in this election.

“The efforts of the Ondo State Executive Committee, the local government and ward executives of the party, had greatly enriched our fortunes to win the election with less stress. The concept of team work being promoted by the Caretaker Committee remains our strong pillar in our collective quest to build a strong, united and prosperous All Progressives Congress {APC}. I therefore enjoin all stakeholders, party members and supporters to promote team work in all future endeavors for the party’s success.

“To the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}, Security agencies, local and international observers, you have been professional and ethical in the discharge of your responsibilities. I am convinced that through genuine cooperation, we can always improve the electioneering process in Nigeria to build a strong democracy”, Buni added.

