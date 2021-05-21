Onaiyekan Says Nigeria Not Doing Enough, War Is Not The Way

Archbishop Emeritus, his Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said enough is not being done by the Federal Government to ensure peace in the country.

NAN reports that the cleric who warned against war urged the Federal Government to old national dialogue towards peace.

He made this known at an interactive session with Catholic Action and Catholic Political Stakeholders in Abuja, on Thursday.

“You do not win wars because you are right. War is not a way to fight for Justice. It is always a possibility to discuss it. Dialogue is very important. A lot of our issues can be solved by talking.

“We are all complaining that the government is not doing enough, of course, the government can fail if the foundation is not strong.

“We do not have to continue that way, we can improve. That is why we are meeting so we can do things as it should be done,” he said.