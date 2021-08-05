Sports

Olympics: Shot Putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Calls For Support As He Eyes History

Damola Areo
Shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has appealed to Nigerians to get behind him as he bids for a place in Nigeria’s Olympics history books.

Enekwechi will be competing in the finals of the Shot Put event on Thursday and the 28-year-old is hoping to become the first Nigerian man in track and field to win an individual medal at the Olympics.

Ranked among the top 12 in the event before the games, Enekwechi made history on Tuesday when he became the first Nigerian to qualify for the final of the Shot Put and now wants to focus on making further history.

In a post on his Facebook page, the 2019 World Athletics Championship finalist says he is not only happy to represent Nigeria but also focused on Thursday’s final.

“Nigerians I am fine. I am glad I made the finals and happy to represent Nigeria. Don’t worry about unnecessary distractions,” said the Nigeria record holder.

Enekwechi says he has enjoyed tremendous support from everyone at the games and his only focus now is a good outing in the final.

”Everything is sorted out and I am focussed on competing tomorrow (Thursday) and being at my best,” he said.

