Oluwo Installs Ifa Priest, Calls For Eradication Of Human Rituals

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has installed Ifatayo Akanbi as the Chief Priest of Iwoland (Araba Awo of Iwoland).

Ifatayo was installed last Thursday at the palace square in Iwo, Osun State.

Addressing the priests in Iwoland, Oba Akanbi, condemned killing of human for rituals, calling on traditionalists, clerics, others to substitute other items for human rituals and respect dignity of human lives.

Oluwo described harvesting of human parts for rituals as traditional corruption. He vowed to manage his crown to checkmate the heinous acts.

He threatened to confiscate the house and other propertiea of anyone culpable using human parts for rituals.

He expressed sadness on frequent reports of killing and harvesting the parts of innocent souls for rituals as he called on government to legislate death penalty for culpable individual promoting such act.

He lampooned religious clerics promoting human rituals as wicked, inhumane, tasking Araba Ifatayo to use his office to checkmate ritualists harvesting human parts.