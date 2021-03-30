Oluwo, Alaafin Warn Against Inflammatory Statements

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, have warned Nigerians against making inflammatory statements.

This was said when the Oluwo of Iwo paid a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo at his palace in Oyo.

Both monarchs advised the people against fanning the embers of discord in the country.

They said: “Nigerians must exercise restraints; they must bear in mind Nigeria’s long history of ethno-religious conflicts, as people use this type of deep-seated animosity in their speech precisely because of the culture of impunity which reigns in the country.”

“What is more, hate speech is an agent provocateur and precursor to insecurity anywhere in the world. In a multi-cultural country like Nigeria with different diverse ethnic settings, inflammatory statements are very sensitive that if not contained, could lead to war.”

To the two traditional rulers, the government is saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property and should do everything in its power to apprehend and prosecute criminals and bandits who unleash terror on innocent and defenceless citizens.

“As citizens, let us bury our differences, embrace peace, live in harmony and shun hate comments which have been contributing to increased tension in Nigeria.”

Acknowledging growing concerns about insecurity in the country, they called on traditional rulers, security agencies and government to work together for the safety of their people, they noted, “as custodians of traditions and values, we are the ones who keep peace in our rural areas and in the various local governments that constitute our various states.”

“As Nigerians, we must respect our various religious and ethnic backgrounds, because it is God that brought us together under one country. Thus, when we understand one another, the security challenges bedevilling the country will be a thing of the past”, they said.