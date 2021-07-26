Olubadan Sends Delegation To Cotonou For Igboho

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic to monitor court proceedings in the case against Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

In a statement signed by Adeola Oloko, personal assistant/director of media and publicity, the monarch said he is not folding his arms over the travails of Igboho.

“Oba Adetunji stated this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace on Sunday while exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising Yemisi Adeaga, the president general of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes and his executive members. Also at the meeting was senior chief Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan,” the statement read.

“Olubadan said it has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people, including protesters who besiege Olubadan palace every now and then that Kabiesi is not folding his arms over the travails of Igboho.

“Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan traditional institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

Olubadan stated that he is in constant touch with Yoruba prominent royal fathers, including Igboho royal crowns to allay public fears of a repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814.

The statement added, “Students of Nigeria history may wish to be reminded that when some people, during the period under reference, chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.”

Igboho was arrested in Cotonou while on his way to Germany following the Department of State Services declaring him wanted.