Olubadan Denies Collecting N50m From FG To Aid Igboho’s Arrest

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has denied collection N50m to aid the arrest of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho.

He said this when some youths stormed his palace on Wednesday to demand he makes effort to ensure the release of those arrested when the Department of State Services stormed Igboho’s house in a raid.

Mr. Adeola Oloko, who spoke on behalf of the Olubadan stated that the monarch did not collect a sum of N50 million from the Federal Government as claimed in some quarters.

He said: “The protesters were here and before they came we have been hearing through news on social media that Kabiesi received the sum of N50m from the Federal Government for the killing of Igboho, or for his arrest to become possible.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform the public that Kabiesi did not collect a dime from anybody. Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba man, he lives in Ibadan, so he is a son of Kabiesi Olubadan, and we are duty-bound to protect him.

“So if he is operating within the limit of the law, we are supposed to protect him, so Kabiesi is using this opportunity to say that we did not collect any money from anybody irrespective of anybody at all.

“At 92 going to 93, what does he need much money for? Is it to rear up children, to send children to school, to build houses, to buy vehicles? So tell me what he has not been able to do in life.

“So, the story is not true, and I’m also using this medium to warn those on the social media to be very mindful of what they disseminate, because those stories have a great effect on innocent people.

“Now that the people have come, they have seen for themselves that what was reported was not true, and they came with a lot of requests.

“Kabiesi has said to them that he will present their requests to the appropriate authorities beginning from this moment, and he has said we should summon a meeting of the stakeholders.

“So, that the request could be looked into and addressed so that the necessary action is taken. We do not want a state of anarchy in Ibadanland, we want all our youths to operate within the ambit of the law that is the message of the Kabiesi to them.”